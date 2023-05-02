Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (PNFP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 4th

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.8%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $53.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.51. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $401.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock worth $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,904,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,069 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after buying an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,701,000 after buying an additional 145,302 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PNFP. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

