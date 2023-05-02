Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $5.23 Per Share

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – KeyCorp upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $5.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.09. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.41 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.96 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $23.60 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.60.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $216.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.