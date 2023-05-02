Piper Sandler Raises Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $220.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:AJG opened at $210.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.22. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $212.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,431,788,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,254,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,113,000 after buying an additional 389,914 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

