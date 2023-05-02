Piper Sandler Trims Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Target Price to $8.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SNAP has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark cut Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 1.20. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $30.19.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.66% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 478,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $60,045.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 478,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,812.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 in the last ninety days. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 103,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

