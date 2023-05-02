Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

PL has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Price Performance

Shares of Planet Labs PBC stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.68. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.66.

Insider Transactions at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 84.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $997,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 439,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the first quarter worth $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.