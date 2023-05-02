PlayAGS (AGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

Shares of AGS stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $204.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.38. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PlayAGS

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PlayAGS by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,436,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,273,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 759,305 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,161,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,122,000 after acquiring an additional 674,442 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 940.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 512,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 462,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

PlayAGS Company Profile



AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Further Reading

