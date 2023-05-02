PlayAGS (AGS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $81.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.17 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, analysts expect PlayAGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PlayAGS Stock Performance
Shares of AGS stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a market cap of $204.07 million, a P/E ratio of -23.48 and a beta of 2.38. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.
PlayAGS Company Profile
AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.
