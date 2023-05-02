PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 549,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,666 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PPL were worth $16,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PPL by 11.9% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 15,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 9.57%. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.20%.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on PPL from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays started coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet cut PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PPL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other PPL news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,508. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

