Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) & Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Critical Comparison

Precision BioSciences and Sorrento Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.5% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Sorrento Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -444.80% -138.82% -44.59% Sorrento Therapeutics -818.22% -282.82% -57.64%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $25.10 million 3.79 -$111.64 million ($1.40) -0.61 Sorrento Therapeutics $60.32 million 2.43 -$428.33 million N/A N/A

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Sorrento Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Precision BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sorrento Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Sorrento Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 3 1 0 2.25 Sorrento Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 369.21%. Sorrento Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,512.90%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Summary

Precision BioSciences beats Sorrento Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s proprietary genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane on January 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates. It operates through the Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex segments. The company was founded by Henry H. Ji in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

