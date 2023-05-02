ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered ProSiebenSat.1 Media from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €8.80 ($9.67) to €11.00 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBSFY opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $2.92.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

