Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 77.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Prudential by 2.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,105,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,948,000 after purchasing an additional 47,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential by 23.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 248,093 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Prudential by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 933,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,592,000 after acquiring an additional 22,431 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Prudential plc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.17.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.2608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. Prudential’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,700 ($21.24) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.24) to GBX 1,550 ($19.37) in a research note on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,540.00.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

