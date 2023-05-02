Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Position Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $292.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.13 and a 52-week high of $374.95.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.78.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.