Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Issued By National Bank Financial

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Spin Master in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.70.

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$38.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$50.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In other Spin Master news, Senior Officer Chris Beardall sold 36,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.17, for a total value of C$1,325,304.97. Insiders have sold 36,661 shares of company stock worth $1,326,043 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

