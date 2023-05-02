Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Issued By KeyCorp

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Comfort Systems USA’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comfort Systems USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $147.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.21. Comfort Systems USA has a fifty-two week low of $74.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.49.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,659. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $429,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,987.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

