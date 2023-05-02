Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Issued By Zacks Research

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enbridge in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Enbridge’s current full-year earnings is $2.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 5.63%.

Enbridge Trading Down 0.5 %

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$58.29.

Shares of ENB opened at C$53.60 on Monday. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$48.88 and a twelve month high of C$59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$108.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$53.23.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.887 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.34%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

