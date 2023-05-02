Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NAVI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.40, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a current ratio of 10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.18. Navient had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sherborne Investors Management LP bought a new position in shares of Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $484,452,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,113,000 after purchasing an additional 467,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Navient by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,522,361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,043,000 after purchasing an additional 67,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Navient by 112.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 478,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

