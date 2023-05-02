Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Issued By KeyCorp

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.97. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Pentair Stock Down 0.8 %

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

PNR stock opened at $57.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Pentair has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 29.53%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pentair

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pentair in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.



