Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Retail Opportunity Investments’ current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

ROIC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $12.85 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $19.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 157.89%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

