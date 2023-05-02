Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Issued By DA Davidson

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Trustmark’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Trustmark Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRMK. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Trustmark from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trustmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

Trustmark stock opened at $23.67 on Monday. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.11.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at $19,060,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trustmark in the 4th quarter worth about $12,206,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trustmark by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 872,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,466,000 after acquiring an additional 246,723 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trustmark by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 225,060 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Trustmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

Featured Stories

