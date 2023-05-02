Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Viking Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.28) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

Viking Therapeutics Stock Performance

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

VKTX opened at $22.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 0.78. Viking Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $22.83.

Insider Activity at Viking Therapeutics

In other news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Lian sold 67,970 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $1,186,076.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,349,104.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Marianna Mancini sold 41,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $659,872.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,569 shares of company stock worth $13,598,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

