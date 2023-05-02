Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for LKQ Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LKQ in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $58.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.20. LKQ has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.38%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 257,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $14,636,304.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,488,681 shares in the company, valued at $141,680,609.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock worth $211,735,266 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in LKQ by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in LKQ by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

