Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $10.81 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.42 EPS.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($1.71). The business had revenue of $376.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.07 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.17%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

PDS opened at $48.49 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $665.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $87.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 599.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

