Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $4.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.99. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.57 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.65 EPS.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $238.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.58. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

