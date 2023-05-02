Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Lifted by Analyst

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $6.83 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.55.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 67.72%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total transaction of $483,892.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Gilead Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

