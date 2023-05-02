Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for H&E Equipment Services in a report issued on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $322.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEES. StockNews.com assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $56.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 37.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,142,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after buying an additional 95,195 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total value of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

