Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock opened at $107.35 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.01. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $32,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $95,787 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $459,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 128,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.