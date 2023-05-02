Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Boosted by Analyst

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mastercard in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the credit services provider will earn $2.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.94. The consensus estimate for Mastercard’s current full-year earnings is $12.23 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.68 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $379.86 on Monday. Mastercard has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The company has a market capitalization of $362.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mastercard

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $21,442,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after acquiring an additional 63,040 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,253,283 shares in the company, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock worth $226,379,020. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

See Also

