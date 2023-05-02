Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Methanex Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Methanex’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Methanex’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Methanex Trading Up 1.3 %

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $45.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Methanex has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.72%.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

