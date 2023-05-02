Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Lowered by Wedbush

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PFSI opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $73.79.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $302.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total value of $116,882.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,255,162.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,255.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,255 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,509. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.29%.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Further Reading

