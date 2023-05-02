Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Cut by Analyst

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.53 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.06 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.13 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PD. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$174.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$128.10.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PD opened at C$65.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$71.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$901.13 million, a P/E ratio of -25.46, a P/E/G ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 3.16. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of C$61.79 and a 52-week high of C$116.60.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.60 by C($2.33). The firm had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$486.40 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total transaction of C$691,166.70. In other Precision Drilling news, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 6,778 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$441,247.80. Also, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 10,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.10, for a total value of C$691,166.70. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

