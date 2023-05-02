Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Boosted by Analyst

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PROG in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for PROG’s current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get PROG alerts:

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $655.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.58 million. PROG had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

PROG Trading Down 0.7 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on PRG. TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of PRG stock opened at $30.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PROG has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $31.60.

Institutional Trading of PROG

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PROG by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in PROG by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PROG by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PROG

(Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.