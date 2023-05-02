Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Decreased by Analyst

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Robert Half International in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $4.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 39.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $102.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Robert Half International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

