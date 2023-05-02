Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Roku, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Roku in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.22) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.24). The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($5.29) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roku’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.92) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Roku from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Roku from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.73. Roku has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $110.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by $0.06. Roku had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Roku by 4.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Roku by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 8.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,173,928.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Roku news, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 8,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $545,727.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,182.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 3,242 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $200,777.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,928.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock worth $953,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the Platform and Devices segments. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the demand-side platform and content distribution services such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, media and entertainment promotional spending, the sale of premium subscriptions, and the sale of branded channel buttons on remote controls.

