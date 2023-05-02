Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc. Raised by Analyst (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) – Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Secure Energy Services in a research report issued on Friday, April 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Secure Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Secure Energy Services from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.93.

Shares of TSE SES opened at C$6.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.19. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$5.19 and a 52 week high of C$8.76. The stock has a market cap of C$1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.50.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.40 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00. In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$6.74 per share, with a total value of C$134,800.00. Also, Director Wendy Hanrahan acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.21 per share, with a total value of C$93,105.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,675. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

