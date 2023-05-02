Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Raised by Analyst

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Sirius XM in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sirius XM’s current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Sirius XM’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIRI. Bank of America downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $5.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $6.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,457,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,071,000 after buying an additional 556,279 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 63.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,894,000 after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0242 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

