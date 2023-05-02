Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. Decreased by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a report issued on Thursday, April 27th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. Atb Cap Markets has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.28 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.22.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $139.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.56. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.82%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.