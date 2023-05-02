Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Waste Management, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Waste Management’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Management’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Waste Management Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WM. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.67.

Shares of WM opened at $166.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $67.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,214,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 7,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,164,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

