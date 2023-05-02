Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Issued By Northland Capmk

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the chip maker will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Intel’s current full-year earnings is $0.54 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.52.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.66. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $46.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,169,431,000 after buying an additional 816,749 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,409,835,000 after buying an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after buying an additional 3,518,980 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.53%.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.