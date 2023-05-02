QuinStreet (QNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $134.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

QNST opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.55 million, a PE ratio of -39.93 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QNST shares. Stephens raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 61,844 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $1,055,058.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,853,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,623,661.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QNST. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in QuinStreet by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in QuinStreet by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

