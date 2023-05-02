R1 RCM (RCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The healthcare provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $532.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.28 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect R1 RCM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
R1 RCM Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.09. R1 RCM has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $27.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of R1 RCM
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $852,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 59,214 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 30,610 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 403,257 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 120,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on RCM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Murray, UT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on R1 RCM (RCM)
- It’s Time to Back Up the Truck After the UPS Selloff
- Why Sell In May Might Not be The Play
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.