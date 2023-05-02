Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,252 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $3,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,835,000 after purchasing an additional 116,629 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,780,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,580,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,366,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,164,000 after purchasing an additional 51,266 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RJF. StockNews.com began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.43.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $89.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.97. Raymond James has a one year low of $84.86 and a one year high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 14.01%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Raymond James Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

