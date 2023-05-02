RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 12.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 182,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,993,000 after purchasing an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 22.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

ROLL stock opened at $230.98 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.90 and a 12 month high of $264.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 112.13 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.59.

About RBC Bearings

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

