Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GFL ENVIRON-TS (GFL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE: GFL) in the last few weeks:

5/1/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/1/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00.

5/1/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$56.00.

5/1/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$55.00.

5/1/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$60.00.

4/24/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00.

4/24/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.