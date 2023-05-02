Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for GFL ENVIRON-TS (GFL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE: GFL) in the last few weeks:
- 5/1/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$52.00 to C$54.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/1/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00.
- 5/1/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$53.00 to C$56.00.
- 5/1/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$48.00 to C$55.00.
- 5/1/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$60.00.
- 4/24/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$50.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/24/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$50.00 to C$52.00.
- 4/24/2023 – GFL ENVIRON-TS had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$50.00 to C$53.00.
