Regency Centers (REG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.23 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $73.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.34.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Regency Centers declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $995,504.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regency Centers

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,927,000 after purchasing an additional 890,452 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,233,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,139,000 after purchasing an additional 671,905 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 337.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 566,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,384,000 after acquiring an additional 436,673 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,252,000 after buying an additional 425,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

