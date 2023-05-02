Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $7.95 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $36 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $806.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $789.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $755.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $842.71.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,599,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,055 shares of company stock valued at $26,383,995. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,184,000 after purchasing an additional 581,379 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,679,000 after buying an additional 89,081 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 77,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,641,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.