Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) versus Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Financial Survey

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) and Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Repsol and Atlas Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repsol 5.48% 28.56% 11.99% Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Repsol and Atlas Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repsol 1 4 4 0 2.33 Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Repsol currently has a consensus target price of $16.18, indicating a potential upside of 10.64%. Given Repsol’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Repsol is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

0.3% of Repsol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Repsol shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Repsol has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Repsol and Atlas Energy Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repsol $78.85 billion 0.25 $4.48 billion $2.99 4.89 Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Repsol has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Repsol beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in refining, trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products, as well as the commercialization of oil products, petrochemical products and liquefied petroleum gases; the commercialization, transport and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas; and renewable energy power projects. The Corporation & Others segment includes expenses of corporate centers in Madrid and Calgary. The company was founded on October 17, 1927 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

