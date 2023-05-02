Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,060,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,456,922,000 after acquiring an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 18.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,590,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $216,437,000 after buying an additional 257,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,351,000 after buying an additional 59,816 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.82.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $144.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.72 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.39.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.60 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.