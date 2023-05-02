Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. PacWest Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 10.6 %

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

PACW stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046 over the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.03%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -12.74%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

