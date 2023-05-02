Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.03 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $219.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2023 earnings at $10.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.62.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $238.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.84 and a 200 day moving average of $224.58. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.