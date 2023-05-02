Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys New Stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 447,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RXO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in RXO in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RXO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.62.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services through its proprietary digital marketplace in North America. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

