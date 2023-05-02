Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 513,659 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $16,245,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $280,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 187,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

